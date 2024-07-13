Warriors Champion Gets Honest on Major New York Knicks Roster Move
While the NBA world has been talking about Paul George joining the Philadelphia 76ers, the Sixers aren't the only team that made a major addition - the New York Knicks did, too.
During an episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, former Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala opened up about how good Mikal Bridges is going to be on the New York Knicks.
“I think Mikal is perfect alongside Jalen Brunson," Iguodala said. "They both compliment each other very, very well and I know I spoke on this, I thought Mikal Bridges was the best talent in the city of New York. Now obviously Jalen has proved me wrong because just his IQ is on another level and in the way he's been able to play. It's been amazing but everyone's been asking, how far can the Knicks go with the team they have– I think Mikal was going to add that perfect balance to Jalen.”
In Iguodala's eyes, Mikal Bridges was actually the best player on both the New York Knicks and New York Nets. Having him alongside Jalen Brunson is just going to make the Knicks over the top.
As it stands, there are four major teams in the Eastern Conference: The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks. Even without Julius Randle the New York Knicks were one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals. If the team can remain healthy, and play with the same level of energy as last year's magical run, they will have a real shot at upsetting the Boston Celtics.
