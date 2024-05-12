Warriors Champion Urges Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant Team Up
The 2024 NBA season showed that the youth movement is no longer kicking on the door, but it's already here. Every older "superteam" from the Clippers to the Suns, to the Bucks were all eliminated in the first round. Despite that, one former NBA champion wants to see the Warriors form the strongest superteam of all.
Nick Young was interviewed on the latest episode of Vlad TV where he believed that the Golden State Warriors should form the greatest superteam of all. Young believes that LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant should form a superteam in Golden State because he doesn't see Steph Curry leaving the team.
"I think all three of them need to come together," Young said. "That'd be good. I don't see him leaving the Warriors so that's why it could be [in the Bay]. But they are playing on the USA Team together this year … One last hurrah."
Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant would easily be the greatest superteam ever formed in NBA history. However, Curry is 36 years old, James is 39 years old, and Durant is 35 years old. If the three of them make one superteam, there's only about a 1-2 year window for this team to be effective. It will be an immediate win-now team that would face more pressure than any other in NBA history.
