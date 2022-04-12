Skip to main content
Report: Warriors Could Be Interested in Rudy Gobert Trade

Report: Warriors Could Be Interested in Rudy Gobert Trade

One NBA executive believes the Warriors would be interested in the big man.

One NBA executive believes the Warriors would be interested in the big man.

The Utah Jazz have been on the verge of a big implosion. It seems like there's a chance it may be delayed with Luka Doncic's sudden injury, but the trajectory seems to have been set for months. As such, some believe the Warriors would chase Rudy Gobert if he becomes available.

According to Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive believes the Warriors would shop Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman for Rudy Gobert if he became available.

"If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you'd find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him," the executive said to Deveney. "Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides."

Rudy Gobert would be an incredibly dangerous player on the Golden State Warriors. His presence would bring something reminiscent of what Andrew Bogut used to be on the team. A defensive-minded center who completely changes the paint defense. The one thing the Warriors would have to do though is trusting Gobert in the paint. They have three-point shooting very similar to the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz often fall into the situation where they stop giving Gobert the ball during paint mismatches.

It'll be very interesting to see how the NBA playoffs play out this season, especially from the Jazz's perspective. The wait will be over this weekend.

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments

USATSI_18011379_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Could Be Interested in Rudy Gobert Trade

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
stephen-curry-curry-6-practice
News

Warriors Provide Update on Steph Curry's Injury Status

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
GettyImages-1235991896-scaled-e1639694328859-1568x968
News

Draymond Green Blasts Analysts Who Picked Lakers to Win Title

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17852324_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 11, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Secures the No. 3 Seed in the Western Conference Playoffs

By C.J. PetersonApr 10, 2022
Steph-Curry-Getty-1238862592
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Could Miss Playoff Opener

By Joey LinnApr 10, 2022
Andrew-Wiggins-Warriors-Pelicans-USATSI-17462696
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pelicans

By Joey LinnApr 10, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) lays in a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green Back Jordan Poole for Most Improved Payer of the Year

By C.J. PetersonApr 10, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1228-32
News

Draymond Green: Seth Curry 'Gets The Better' of Steph Curry

By Joey LinnApr 9, 2022