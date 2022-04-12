Report: Warriors Could Be Interested in Rudy Gobert Trade

The Utah Jazz have been on the verge of a big implosion. It seems like there's a chance it may be delayed with Luka Doncic's sudden injury, but the trajectory seems to have been set for months. As such, some believe the Warriors would chase Rudy Gobert if he becomes available.

According to Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive believes the Warriors would shop Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman for Rudy Gobert if he became available.

"If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you'd find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him," the executive said to Deveney. "Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides."

Rudy Gobert would be an incredibly dangerous player on the Golden State Warriors. His presence would bring something reminiscent of what Andrew Bogut used to be on the team. A defensive-minded center who completely changes the paint defense. The one thing the Warriors would have to do though is trusting Gobert in the paint. They have three-point shooting very similar to the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz often fall into the situation where they stop giving Gobert the ball during paint mismatches.

It'll be very interesting to see how the NBA playoffs play out this season, especially from the Jazz's perspective. The wait will be over this weekend.

