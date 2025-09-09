Warriors' Draymond Green Sends Message to LeBron James, Chris Paul
The Golden State Warriors have a few potential future Hall of Famers on their roster, headlined by superstar point guard Steph Curry and star forward Draymond Green, who are both four-time NBA champions. The expectation is that they will both be locks for the Hall of Fame after retiring, and Jimmy Butler certainly has a chance to get there as well.
Of course, most players have to wait until they retire to be inducted into the Hall, but that was not the case over the weekend.
2025 Hall of Fame class makes history
As part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were inducted, but the most interesting induction was for a team. The legendary "Redeem Team" from the 2008 Olympics was inducted on Saturday, which included two active players in LeBron James and Chris Paul.
Paul and James have become the only active players in NBA history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, cementing themselves as legends even further. Of course, this is an unbelievable accomplishment, and Draymond Green showed them some love with a post on Threads on Tuesday.
"[LeBron James] and [Chris Paul] got Orange jackets while still playing. That’s insane!" Green posted.
Green has always shown love for his legendary peers, especially James, so of course, he is going to show his support after making history.
Carmelo Anthony was also part of the 2008 USA team, so the ten-time NBA All-Star was inducted into the Hall twice on Saturday.
"[Carmelo Anthony] in the Hall! Two orange jackets in 1 day…. 🔥🔥," Green posted.
Warriors' future Hall of Famers
Of course, both James and Paul will eventually get inducted into the Hall individually, along with these Warriors legends. Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson are all locks to get inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning four championships together, but they will not be able to join the likes of James and Paul as the only active players to get honored.
ESPN's Zach Kram recently named all the active players with the potential to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with Curry in the top "NBA 75th Anniversary Team locks" group. Of course, as a two-time MVP and the best shooter of all time, there is no question about whether or not Curry would make it.
Green, Thompson, and Butler were all named in the second group of players, the "Non-Top-75 locks." Green and Thompson's case stems from their four championships with the Warriors, especially since Green also won a Defensive Player of the Year award. Butler's case, however, largely stems from his time with the Miami Heat, where he led them to two NBA Finals appearances.