Warriors Executive Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga’s Future
The future of Jonathan Kuminga with the Golden State Warriors organization is one of the pressing questions for the team this summer. With the NBA season wrapped up and an offseason of chaos ready to begin, the answer could be coming sooner rather than later.
Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke to the media in a pre-draft press conference on Monday, where he gave some insight into potential negotiations with Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward is a restricted free agent this summer and has reportedly drawn interest across the league.
"I think we're in a good spot with it honestly," Dunleavy said. "We have the ability to bring him back. I think there will be good dialogue and I'd like to figure something out sooner than later. I also acknowledge with restricted free agency, these things can drag out a little bit and take some time, but I think we feel pretty comfortable with who (Kuminga) is as a player and what he can do for our organization. It's a main priority going into free agency."
Dunleavy further explained that it's in the best interest of both the Warriors and Kuminga to work out an agreement early in free agency rather than later in the summer.
"I think (we) just want clarity, right?" Dunleavy said. "In terms of what else we need to add in free agency, also what we have to spend in terms of minimums, exceptions, those different types of things. I think the sooner, the better for everyone. For his sake, too. But restricted free agency can be a little different, so we may have to be patient."
