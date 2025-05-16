Warriors Executive Gets Honest On Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Team
The Golden State Warriors decided that their championship window was still alive during the NBA trade deadline this season, striking a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to give Steph Curry a second star to try and compete. However, Curry's hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves proved to be costly, ruling him out for the remainder of the series.
Now, the Warriors head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer, as their core veterans are only getting closer to the end of their careers. The biggest talking point has to be Jonathan Kuminga, as the 22-year-old forward is set to be a restricted free agent with multiple options on the table for Golden State. Therefore, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy took time to get honest about it.
"And as far as bringing him back next season, I think it's something we're very interested in doing because, when I look at the things JK does well, in terms of getting to the rim, finishing, getting fouled, these are things we greatly need. We know he can bring those to the table. It's not hypothetical," Dunleavy shared during his end-of-season press conference.
Kuminga averaged 24.3 points per game from Game 2 onwards against the Timberwolves, providing a massive scoring punch off the bench. However, it was clear most of the team was lost without Curry out there. But with Kuminga showing more flashes this season, several teams around the league will likely look into striking a deal for the forward.
"It's not a guy in the Draft that we think can do it," Dunleavy added. "He's shown for four years he can do that. For that reason, we'll try to bring him back, but you've got to have those conversations. You've got to figure it out. It's a two-way street in terms of creating -- getting a new contract and all of that. So we'll see where it goes."
If Golden State ends up signing Kuminga and bringing him back, the Warriors could have upwards of $110 million wrapped up in contracts next season for Curry, Butler, Kuminga, and Draymond Green.
