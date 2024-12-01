Inside The Warriors

Warriors Fans React to Steve Kerr's Controversial Starting Lineup Change

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has changed his starting lineup.

The Golden State Warriors are getting star point guard Steph Curry back from a one-game injury absence when they face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State was without Curry on Wednesday against the OKC Thunder, which was the Warriors’ third-straight loss.

With Curry returning to the lineup on Saturday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an interesting move. Instead of replacing Brandin Podziemski in the starting lineup, who started on Wednesday night Curry’s absence, Kerr moved Lindy Waters III to the bench.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “The Warriors are leaving Brandin Podziemski in the starting lineup tonight in place of Lindy Waters III.”

The starters for Golden State will be Curry, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Because of Podziemski’s struggles to start the year, this decision from Kerr has been controversial among the fanbase.

"Kerr is just trolling," one fan replied.

"Fire Kerr," another fan stated.

"Kerr's new cory joseph, wanamaker, lamb, damion lee," a fan added, referencing previous Warriors players the fanbase felt Kerr overplayed.

"Great," another fan sarcastically wrote. "Another lineup surrounding curry with below avg shooters."

"This team isn't serious man," a fan responded to Golden State's starting lineup graphic.

"Why the hell is Podz starting," another fan asked.

"Why is Podz starting," a fan asked. "Make a trade"

Podziemski is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 37.0% from the field and 19.7% from three this season.

