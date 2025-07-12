Warriors GM Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga’s Future
The Golden State Warriors have been the quietest team so far this NBA offseason, as they've yet to make a move and watched fan favorite Kevon Looney depart to the New Orleans Pelicans. While they've been in rumors to land players such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, it seems as though the franchise is weighing everything based on their restricted free agent decision.
Before acquiring Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga looked like a focal point for this Warriors team, even leading Steve Kerr to bench Draymond Green in favor of him. However, things changed after Butler's arrival, but Kuminga showed promise late in the postseason. In attendance at Summer League, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy got honest about the team's intentions.
As mentioned, Dunleavy pointed out how Kuminga fell victim to timing, with him being out injured while Butler joined the team. However, his play against the Minnesota Timberwolves put him in a better position.
"When Steph went down, he stepped up, and that was admirable from [Jonathan Kuminga]'s standpoint. It's a big reason why I want to bring him back," Dunleavy said. Across the final three playoff games for Golden State, Kuminga averaged 26.3 points per game on 51.9% shooting from the field.
Perhaps the biggest holdup in these negotiations will be the money, as Golden State is the only team that has the money to match him due to their bird rights. A sign-and-trade can always be explored, but the base year compensation rule means the Warriors can only take back 50% of his outgoing salary in a deal, making a move less attractive.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Reveals Major Advantage For Warriors
NBA Insider Provides Latest Update on Jonathan Kuminga Trade