Warriors GM Reacts to Failed Jonathan Kuminga Extension
The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga did not reach a contract extension agreement prior to Monday’s deadline. The 2021 seventh overall pick will enter restricted free agency after this season, and the Warriors hope to retain him.
Golden State will have the option to match any offer Kuminga receives in restricted free agency, which means the lack of an extension certainly does not indicate his time with the Warriors is coming to an end. That said, how this season goes for Kuminga will determine a lot.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Kuminga’s representation and the Warriors were never all that close in negotiations. Kuminga has seen some of the other bigger names in his draft class — Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner — secure max contract commitments from the teams that drafted them and believes he has the talent and upside to play himself into that range after flashing 20-plus point per game capability for long stretches last season.”
Based upon this reporting, there may be a gap between how the Warriors view Kuminga and how the 22-year-old forward views himself. Even if this is the case, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy reiterated the team’s desire to keep Kuminga longterm.
Via Kendra Andrews of ESPN: “Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy says there’s no ‘overreaction’ to not getting Kuminga an extension.”
Per Andrews, Dunleavy added, “Not much has changed in regards to our hopes for his future with this team. Sometimes these things get done, sometimes they don’t… Hope to get something done in the offseason.”
If Kuminga can emerge into a consistent second option next to Steph Curry, he will be in a great spot entering restricted free agency.
