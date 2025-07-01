Inside The Warriors

Warriors Guard Sends Message To WNBA Star Paige Bueckers

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski sends message to Dallas Wing's star Paige Bueckers

Liam Willerup

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA offseason has been a frenzy so far, and after a busy Day 1, it has only gotten crazier with the Milwaukee Bucks covering the headlines this morning with their signing of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard and stretching his contract. However, there's also plenty of action happening around the WNBA too.

While Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark finished number one in the All-Star game fan vote and ninth in the players' vote, Dallas Wings star and rookie standout Paige Bueckers will be playing in the All-Star game as a rookie after finishing first in the weighted score between the fans, media, and players. Seeing this, a Golden State Warriors star took to social media to share his reaction.

Brandin Podziemski's Instagram stor
@iab_podz via Instagram

"Congrats family 🤝🏽 @paigebueckers," Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski shared in a post to his Instagram story. Podziemski, a major fan of the Golden State Valkyries who is courtside at every game, continues to show love to the WNBA during the offseason.

While Bueckers might be ahead of him, making the All-Star team as a rookie, Podziemski is trending well in his career, too. After a rocky start to his second season, Podziemski averaged 15.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game after the All-Star break and the Jimmy Butler acquisition.

Given Podziemski's passion for the Valkyries, there's a strong chance he's in Indiana at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game this summer.

Related Articles

New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors

Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency Status

New Report On Warriors Eyeing Celtics Star Big

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News