Warriors Guard Sends Message To WNBA Star Paige Bueckers
The NBA offseason has been a frenzy so far, and after a busy Day 1, it has only gotten crazier with the Milwaukee Bucks covering the headlines this morning with their signing of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard and stretching his contract. However, there's also plenty of action happening around the WNBA too.
While Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark finished number one in the All-Star game fan vote and ninth in the players' vote, Dallas Wings star and rookie standout Paige Bueckers will be playing in the All-Star game as a rookie after finishing first in the weighted score between the fans, media, and players. Seeing this, a Golden State Warriors star took to social media to share his reaction.
"Congrats family 🤝🏽 @paigebueckers," Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski shared in a post to his Instagram story. Podziemski, a major fan of the Golden State Valkyries who is courtside at every game, continues to show love to the WNBA during the offseason.
While Bueckers might be ahead of him, making the All-Star team as a rookie, Podziemski is trending well in his career, too. After a rocky start to his second season, Podziemski averaged 15.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game after the All-Star break and the Jimmy Butler acquisition.
Given Podziemski's passion for the Valkyries, there's a strong chance he's in Indiana at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game this summer.
