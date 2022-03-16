Injury Update: Warriors Hope Wiseman Can Play Against Spurs

James Wiseman hasn't played a single game for the Golden State Warriors this season, but it seems like that may finally change soon.

The Warriors officially announced a press release recalling James Wiseman from the G League. Jason Dumas reported that Bob Myers mentioned that the Warriors hope Wiseman can play on Sunday against the Spurs after he gets a few practices in.

"We're going to have a few days off here in practice together, Myers said. "We'll decide whether he needs another G-League game or if he's ready to and Steve will put him in the rotation."

Wiseman started in three G League games this season, averaging 17.3 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor, as well as 9.7 rebounds per game.

Bit by bit, it looks like the Warriors are finally rounding into full form at the perfect time. They finally got their big three back together for the first time since 2019, and are now just waiting on both James Wiseman and Gary Payton II. There's less than a month left in the regular season and the clock is ticking, but it looks like the Warriors are on the path to having a full squad.

No coach wants to throw their players who have missed time directly into the playoffs, and it looks like the Warriors might be fortunately avoiding that scenario.

