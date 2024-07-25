Warriors, Lakers, Kings Among Potential Trade Suitors for Brooklyn Nets Forward
The Golden State Warriors have not made a big splash this summer, but they have made some moves on the margins that should strengthen their roster entering next season. None of these moves project to bring the Warriors from a team that missed the playoffs last season to a true championship contender, but they could help make the Warriors a bit more competitive than they were a year ago.
As the Warriors remain interested in a potential trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, the New York Post reported that Golden State could be a dark horse suitor for Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
"While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a “dark horse,'" Brian Lewis of the New York Post wrote.
Naming three Pacific Division teams in Golden State, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, Lewis suggested there is a solid market for Johnson.
Landing in Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade, Johnson has been a very accurate volume three point shooters the last several seasons, shooting 38.5% from deep on 6.1 attempts per game since joining the Nets.
With Brooklyn having traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, it is reasonable to assume a player like Johnson could also be available via trade. Like all of the other moves Golden State has made this summer, a trade for Johnson would not elevate their title chances, but could certainly strengthen their rotation.
It is unclear what Brooklyn would want in return for Johnson, but the Warriors do have several assets that could be intriguing for a team like the Nets. It makes sense that Golden State would be described as a “dark horse” for Johnson, as opposed to a team firmly in the mix, because it seems they are interested in adding more to their roster than another role player at this point.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond