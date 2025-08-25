Warriors, Lakers Predicted to Make Big Trades by NBA Insiders
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have had very different 2025 NBA offseasons, despite having very similar paths during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers and Warriors both made a huge splash at last season's trade deadline, as Los Angeles acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James while Golden State brought in Jimmy Butler to be a sidekick to Steph Curry.
The Lakers flamed out of the first round of the playoffs, and have now made sure to make the proper roster adjustments to try to improve. The Lakers have added Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia this offseason, giving them a much-needed center and some defensive-minded depth.
The Warriors, on the other hand, are the only team in this offseason to not make a free agency signing or acquire a player through trade, as they are stuck with a Jonathan Kuminga dilemma.
What's next for these two teams?
The Lakers and Warriors are both setting up for big moves during the 2025-26 season, as the NBA could be in store for another exciting trade deadline.
ESPN polled its group of NBA insiders, asking them, "Which team is most likely to make a big move before the trade deadline?"
The Warriors finished first in the poll with seven votes, while the Lakers were a close second with five.
Warriors big move
As the Warriors struggle to come to terms with Kuminga, they are hoping that they can ultimately sign him to their offer of two years for $45 million, which would allow them to trade him before next season's deadline.
"The Warriors lead this list because they've essentially spent the offseason signaling a desire for deadline movement. Their two-year, $45 million contract offer to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga was designed to get him on a salary number they can flip come January," ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote.
Lakers big move
One of the biggest names that has been floated around trade talks this NBA offseason has been LeBron James. After the Lakers acquired Doncic, the franchise shifted its focus off of James, and now he could be on the verge of a trade.
"The Lakers, who are transitioning into the Luka Doncic era, have maintained a few first-round sweeteners that can be used to get a deal done as LeBron James' expiring contract looms. For the Cavaliers' situation, disappointment and desperation can breed movement," Slater continued. "If they fear their high-value core four won't get it done in the playoffs again, they may decide to flip one and change up the mix."
The Lakers and Warriors are both setting themselves up for big moves at the 2026 trade deadline, and potentially a deal between the two teams that could swap James and Kuminga. While there is plenty of time for things to change on both ends, these two teams are certainly worth monitoring as the 2025-26 season moves along.