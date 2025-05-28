Warriors Make Announcement for Summer Lakers Game
In response to the uber-popular Las Vegas Summer League, the West Coast started its own preseason tournament. This summer, the Golden State Warriors are set to host the seventh annual California Classic Summer League.
Participating teams include the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat, as the teams filled with young talent will face off for three days in early July.
On Wednesday, the Warriors officially announced the California Classic Summer League schedule, setting up for a few marquee matchups in Chase Center.
"The Golden State Warriors will host the seventh annual California Classic Summer League, presented by CarMax, at Chase Center on July 5, 6 and 8, featuring three days of game play between the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. It marks the third time California Classic games will be played at Chase Center, which will host the entirety of the event this year.
"California Classic games will include rookies selected in the 2025 NBA Draft along with players competing to make the NBA and G League regular season rosters."
The Lakers are set for a cross-state matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m. PT on July 5, but this game will not feature the usual likes of Steph Curry and LeBron James. Last year, Golden State's California Classic Summer League roster consisted of Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Pat Spencer, and more.
The Lakers, on the other hand, had a 2024 California Classic roster consisting of standouts like Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, both of whom fans could see again this summer.
The Warriors will announce this year's roster after June's draft, but it is always a great showcase of young talent, and this year it is strictly hosted by Chase Center.