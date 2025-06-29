Warriors Make Announcement On Jonathan Kuminga Contract Decision
NBA free agency is set to begin in less than 24 hours, as teams around the league are making decisions and agreeing to contracts with players on their roster before they hit the open market. The Los Angeles Clippers struck a deal to keep James Harden for two more seasons, while the Minnesota Timberwolves extended two of their top big men.
One of the biggest names in the free agency market remains Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has had an up-and-down career so far but still has immense potential. In the lead-up to his restricted free agency, the Warriors have made an announcement.
As was reported, the Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Kuminga and two-way guard Taran Armstrong. The following is a statement from Warriors PR:
"The Golden State Warriors have extended qualifying offers to guard Taran Armstrong and forward Jonathan Kuminga, the team announced today...Kuminga, 22, appeared in 47 games (10 starts) with Golden State during the 2024-25 season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game."
"Originally selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga owns career averages of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.0 minutes over 258 games (84 starts) in four seasons with the Warriors."
Based on conflicting rumors, there's no telling what could happen to Kuminga. A return to Golden State seems well on the table, but a sign-and-trade deal to add a better-fitting piece for the Warriors could also make sense.
