Warriors Make Announcement on Playoff Games vs Rockets
For the Golden State Warriors, a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets plays perfectly into their motif.
After all, Dillon Brooks is a self-proclaimed "villain," and the Warriors have a pair of superheroes.
“I think any team has a chance with me on it," Jimmy Butler III said confidently after a play-in victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, "but I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman.”
The Warriors pulled away in the final minutes of Tuesday night's contest to secure a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs, but now face a tough test in the No. 2-seeded Rockets. Early Wednesday morning, the team released the full schedule for the seven-game series.
The times and dates are as follows:
- Game 1 @ HOU: Sunday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. EST (TNT)
- Game 2 @ HOU: Wednesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. EST (TNT)
- Game 3 vs. HOU: Saturday, April 26, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)
- Game 4 vs. HOU: Monday, April 28, 10 p.m. EST (TNT)
- Game 5 @ HOU, if necessary: Wednesday April 30, TBD (TBD)
- Game 6 vs. HOU, if necessary: Friday, May 2, TBD (TBD)
- Game 7 @ HOU, if necessary: Sunday, May 4, TBD (TBD)
Early oddsmakers have Golden State as favorites heading into the weekend despite a worse seed and record. The reason? Experience tends to trump regular-season success when the postseason comes around.
And the Warriors have plenty of it.
“This is what we do," Golden State Coach Steve Kerr said. "This is so fun. It's the best time of the year. My favorite day of the season is tomorrow. We come in as a staff, we look at Houston tape (and) we start to put together our game plan.”