Warriors Make Announcement on Signing Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have had the most frustrating 2025 offseason of any NBA team, as their whole operation was put on pause until they figured out what they were doing with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.
While the Warriors were able to reach verbal agreements with a few key free agents, including expected starting center Al Horford, nothing was set in stone until they signed Kuminga. Luckily, the Warriors finally reached an agreement with Kuminga on Tuesday.
Warriors make Kuminga signing official
"The Golden State Warriors have re-signed forward Jonathan Kuminga, it was announced Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released," the team announced.
Many fans are skeptical of this decision by Golden State, especially since head coach Steve Kerr benched him entirely heading into the postseason. However, Kuminga showed a glimpse of his potential in the second round of the playoffs, leading the Warriors in scoring over their five-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games (10 starts) with the Warriors last season. In eight playoff games, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game on 48.4% from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, scoring at least 20 points in each of the team’s last three games—including a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota."
Kuminga reportedly signed a two-year, $48.5 million deal with the Warriors, per ESPN's Shams Charania, with a second-year team option. Of course, that is a hefty price for a player who will likely come off the bench, but the decision to bring back Kuminga could pay off, whether it be in a trade later on or on the court.
"Kuminga averaged 14.9 points per game in his 37 regular season appearances as a reserve last season, the fourth-highest scoring average among reserves in the league (minimum 30 games). Kuminga was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench last season and became the fifth player in franchise history to do so in a single season."
Of course, this whole situation started to get to the team, specifically the Warriors players who simply wanted the team to be ready for training camp to start the 2025-26 season off strong, as they had to go through the first day of camp with nearly half the roster missing.
Now that Kuminga has officially signed, however, he should be ready to go for training camp, starting on Wednesday.