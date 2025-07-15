Warriors Make Announcement on Two Lakers Games
The Golden State Warriors officially revealed their 2025 preseason schedule on Monday. The team will play a five-game slate in October, headlined by two matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5 and October 17.
Golden State will host the first matchup against the Lakers at the Chase Center, while the Lakers will host the second at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors' schedule also includes two matchups against the Portland Trailblazers before they wrap up the preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers at home.
The Warriors notably went 6-0 during the 2024 preseason, earning two wins each against the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors also beat the Clippers and the Detroit Pistons during that stretch and received significant contributions from Moses Moody, who led the team in scoring in three of their six games.
Golden State is currently 1-1 at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where it beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Sunday after suffering a 33-point loss at the hands of the Portland TrailBlazers on Friday. The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday night, as they'll take on the Memphis Grizzlies with the hope of preserving any chance at taking home a Summer League title.
The team also announced that tickets for the five-game preseason slate are available for pre-sale at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday before they become available to the general public at 6 p.m.
