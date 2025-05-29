Warriors Make Big Injury Announcement on Key Player
With 36-year-old superstar point guard Steph Curry entering his final stretch in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors desperately need their young guys to step up and show an optimistic future for the franchise.
In the 2023 draft, the Warriors might have found their next stud. With the 19th pick, the Warriors took Brandin Podziemski, and he has become a reliable starter after two years. This season, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.5/37.2/75.8 shooting splits.
Podziemski's playoff run was mostly underwhelming, except for a 28-point explosion in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Warriors were eliminated.
However, after ending his sophomore campaign on a high note, Podziemski had to get surgery early into his offseason. On Wednesday, the Warriors announced that Podziemski underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery.
"Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery yesterday in Los Angeles. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp," the Warriors announced.
Podziemski, 22, has high potential as a key part of Golden State's future, although a wrist injury could potentially explain his wild inconsistency during the playoffs. Podziemski is already the second Warriors player to undergo surgery this offseason, joining 22-year-old wing Moses Moody, who repaired a torn thumb UCL last week.
The Warriors were dealing with a few key injuries in their playoff run, including a hamstring strain from Steph Curry that sidelined him for four games. The Warriors are certainly focusing on getting healthier for their 2025-26 campaign.