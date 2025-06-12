Warriors Make Crucial Injury Announcement on Key Starter
The Golden State Warriors looked like one of the top teams in the NBA after the trade deadline, following their acquisition of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. While he isn't the All-NBA talent he's been in years past, he still made his impact on both sides of the floor to help push the Warriors into the playoffs as the seventh seed in the West.
Unfortunately, the Warriors' season came to an end during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing in five games. With Steph Curry sidelined during a majority of the series, the team was able to see a strong showing from guard Brandin Podziemski in Game 5. Now, in the offseason, the Warriors recently released significant injury news on the guard.
The following statement is from Warriors PR, regarding a recent surgery for Podziemski to repair a muscle injury:
"Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp. Podziemski previously underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery on May 27," Warriors PR wrote.
"Podziemski, 22, scored a career-high 11.7 points to go with 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.8 minutes over 64 games (33 starts) for the Warriors in 2024-25. The second-year guard tallied averages of 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes over 12 postseason games (11 starts)."
Podziemski posted a stellar second half of the season with the Warriors, averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8% from three. With an aging Warriors core around him, Golden State will again look toward him next season to take a jump and show he can be a main piece of this next era for the team.
