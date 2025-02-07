Warriors Make Jimmy Butler Announcement Before Lakers Game
It's official, Jimmy Butler is a Golden State Warriors. While it was practically official before Butler changed his Instagram bio, the organization officially confirmed it on Thursday via a press release.
"We're thrilled to acquire an elite player of Jimmy Butler's stature," said Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy. "Jimmy has performed at the highest level for many years in our league, especially when the lights are brightest during the postseason, and his two-way capabilities are perfectly suited for our team. We felt we needed another difference-maker on our roster and his addition certainly accomplishes that."
The Warriors also took some time in their press release to share kind words for the departing players of Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, and Lindy Waters III.
"We'd like to thank our four outgoing players - Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III and Andrew Wiggins - for their contributions. Each of them had an impact on our team and franchise during their tenure here," the Warriors said. "Most especially, Andrew, who was a vital member of our 2022 NBA Championship team. For that, we will be forever grateful."
Departing with Andrew Wiggins was a bittersweet moment for the Warriors, but a change was necessary for the franchise. The team already needed to make an upgrade before Luka Doncic signed with the Lakers, but his arrival sparked the necessity even more.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
