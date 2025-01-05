Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors have had a very unfortunate season when it comes to injuries. The team entered tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies already without Steph Curry, but now they'll be missing another star player as well.
During Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, star forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered an ankle injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Awkward landing for Jonathan Kuminga on a block attempt and he's limping straight to the locker room. Rick Celebrini following behind him."
The Warriors revealed that Jonathan Kuminga has suffered a right ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies and will not be returning to finish the game. Kuminga had 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 15 minutes before suffering the injury.
The team's official announcement read, "Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game."
Kuminga has been one of the most reliable players for the Warriors this season, only missing two games so far. Through 31 games, Kuminga has averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46/33/64 shooting from the field.
Steve Kerr has spoken about Kuminga’s improved performance and how it changes things for the Warriors as they look to turn this season around. Several reports have also indicated the Warriors do not plan on moving Kuminga at the deadline.
This injury could impact a lot for Golden State.
