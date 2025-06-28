Warriors Make Major Free Agency Decision On Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors announced a major decision regarding the future of Jonathan Kuminga on Saturday, taking the first steps toward either a full-on breakup or a reconciliation. After a promising end to the season in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there's no telling where this relationship may go.
Regardless, he's a talented young forward who could be a piece for the Warriors going forward, and this recent decision could indicate where Golden State sees him in their future plans.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors officially tendered a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga. Once Kuminga accepts the tender, he'll become a restricted free agent with the Warriors getting right of first refusal to match any offer another team extends.
Kuminga was drafted seventh overall by Golden State in the 2021 NBA Draft, and despite some moments of promise, his tenure with the franchise has been largely turbulent. Steve Kerr and Kuminga appeared to butt heads late in the regular season and into the playoffs, resulting in decreased playing time for the 22-year old wing.
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls were among the teams that reportedly had interest in extending an offer to Kuminga. However, Chicago's acquisition of wing Isaac Okoro from Cleveland on Saturday likely takes them out of the sweepstakes altogether. Sacramento is another team that has reportedly shown interest, though that prospect is unlikely, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game and 4.6 rebounds in 47 appearances for the Warriors this season, down from his career-best 2023-24 season that saw him average 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. Kuminga made 46 starts in 74 appearances in 2023-24 but made just 10 starts in 47 appearances this past season.
