Warriors Make Major Summer League Roster Announcement
The NBA offseason moves quickly. The NBA Finals just ended a week ago, with the Oklahoma City Thunder capturing the championship. The NBA Draft was Wednesday and Thursday, and free agency officially opens in less than 24 hours. Before we know it, the Summer League will be in full swing.
The Golden State Warriors announced their full 2025 NBA Summer League roster on Sunday, featuring both of their 2025 draft picks, Will Richard (Florida) and Alex Toohey (Australia). Here is a look at the full roster.
Their Summer League roster features 15 "rookies," though some of those rookies are players who have only played in the G-League and not the NBA. Blake Hinson is one such player, as he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season after going undrafted in 2024.
Those rookies, outside of the draft picks, are highlighted by LJ Cryer, a national champion at Baylor who transferred to Houston and was their leading scorer this season before losing to Will Richard's Florida Gators in the national championship.
Coleman Hawkins was seen as a draftable prospect this time a year ago, but he chased the NIL money to Kansas State and underwhelmed. He could still be a sneaky addition. Gabe Madsen ended his career at Utah as the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers with 313.
One interesting addition is Isaiah Mobley, the brother of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley. Isaiah spent two seasons with Evan in Cleveland as a second-round pick, and then played one game with the Philadelphia 76ers last year. He's hoping to stick in the NBA with a good showing in the Summer League.
The NBA Summer League will start on July 10th in Las Vegas.
