Warriors Make Steph Curry Injury Announcement After Game 1 vs Timberwolves
While having home court advantage was already a leg up on the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves were also coming off nearly a week of rest compared to just one day for Golden State. However, none of that mattered, as Game 1 was going to go to what team wanted it more.
Well, Minnesota might've struggled to convert on their three-pointers, but they couldn't do enough to stop the Warriors in Game 1 as they took the 1-0 lead on the road. However, it wasn't all good news for Golden State, with Steph Curry going down in the first half due to injury. Now, following his MRI, the team has released a statement on his status.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning. The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one (1) week.- Per Warriors
Going into the playoffs, health was the number one concern for this veteran Golden State group. While they avoided any major absences in the first round, Curry could miss several games here and potentially put the Warriors down in the series.
With Curry on the sidelines, Golden State can put themselves in a solid situation if they can at least keep the series even before Curry's return to the court. Game 2 will be without Curry on Thursday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
