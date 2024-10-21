Inside The Warriors

Warriors NBA Champion Gary Payton II Reacts to Teammate's Big News

The Golden State Warriors made a big move with one of their players.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
The Golden State Warriors may not have multiple All-Stars this season like they had throughout the peak of their dynasty run, but they do have a deep roster. Steph Curry remains one of the NBA’s best players, and while the Warriors did not land him an established co-star this summer, they did bring in some quality role players.

In addition to their external additions of Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson, the Warriors are hoping for some internal development of their promising young pieces. This includes both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

While Kuminga will presumably enter the season without an extension as he looks to play his way into a bigger deal, Moody reportedly inked a three-year, $39 million extension with Golden State.

Reacting to this news on Instagram, Warriors champion Gary Payton II made a post to his story.

Via Payton: “💰💰💰💰”

Moody performed very well in preseason, and looks ready for an extended rotation opportunity. Averaging 15.5 points in just 20.1 minutes per contest in his six preseason games, Moody really opened some eyes.

“He’s gonna play a big role for us,” Kerr said of the 2021 first round pick. “But so are a lot of other guys. We’re sitting in that coaches room every day saying: ‘How are we going to play all these guys?’”

This contract shows the Warriors have belief in Moody and his ability to contribute in the rotation.

