Warriors NBA Champion Makes Honest Statement on Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Duo

This iconic Golden State Warriors duo reunited at the Paris Olympics for Team USA

Joey Linn

United States guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with Kevin Durant (7) in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
United States guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with Kevin Durant (7) in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were arguably the best duo in NBA history during their time as teammates with the Golden State Warriors. Winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, Curry and Durant could have potentially won three-straight titles if not for injuries in 2019.

Reuniting at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA, Curry and Durant won a gold medal together. Team USA went undefeated on the summer, and the play of Curry and Durant had a lot to do with that.

Curry was Team USA's leading scorer at the Olympics, and Durant was third behind LeBron James.

During a recent appearance on the Dubs Talk Show, three-time Warriors NBA champion Shaun Livingston got honest about the Curry-Durant paring.

"Just seeing it with those guys teaming up at the Olympics, there's still some gumbo in the pot," Livingston said. "That mix, it works. That's why the fit was just so easy when [Durant] came over. His skillset and who he is. Obviously one of the greatest to touch a basketball... Steph and KD - Klay, Draymond, all those guys. It just fit like a glove."

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, guard Shaun Livingston, forward Draymond Green, and forward Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), guard Shaun Livingston (34), forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Kevin Durant (35) against the San Antonio Spurs during in the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This was an honest statement from Livingston who saw firsthand how well Curry and Durant worked as a pairing in Golden State. According to the three-time champion, there is still some "gumbo left in the pot" as it pertains to Curry and Durant thriving together as a duo.

While they will likely never play together again in the NBA, Curry and Durant had a great run at the Olympics.

Joey Linn

