Warriors Owner Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Team
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves, mainly due to superstar point guard Steph Curry missing Games 2 through 5 with a hamstring injury.
However, with Curry sidelined, an unexpected Warriors player became the star of the show. Not Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, but Jonathan Kuminga. In Games 2 through 5 with Curry sidelined, Kuminga averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point line.
However, even though Kuminga shined in the postseason, his future with the Warriors has been in doubt. Kuminga is entering restricted free agency, and after logging multiple DNP-Coach's Decisions in the final stretch of the season, many are expecting him to find a new home with an expanded role.
The Warriors are also expected to explore sign-and-trade options to help find Kuminga a new team, but there has also been chatter about him coming back to Golden State entirely. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard recently spoke with Warriors owner Joe Lacob about Kuminga's free agency decision and future with the team.
“Look, it’s difficult,” Lacob said. “You get close to all your players. … So yeah, it probably would be difficult to lose someone that’s been here four years; he is part of our organization, and a great guy.
“But this is a business. And we have to do the best thing to build a team. And he is a free agent. He gets to choose. He’s restricted. So we have that on our side. But it’s business and we just have to see how it goes. Let’s see what happens.”
“I would take a lot for me not to match, for us not to match,” Lacob continued. “But again, we have to look at what makes our team best and that’s really up to Mike (Dunleavy) to make those decisions and to recommend to ownership what to do. It’s going to play out pretty soon; you won’t have to wait too much longer.”
Kuminga has been a very polarizing player since the Warriors drafted him seventh overall in 2021, but the 22-year-old continues to grow his game and get better. While it would be great for Kuminga to grow in Golden State, he will most likely find a new home this offseason where he can get more opportunities.