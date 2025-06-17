Inside The Warriors

Warriors Owner Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Team

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob talked about Jonathan Kuminga's offseason decision

Logan Struck

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves, mainly due to superstar point guard Steph Curry missing Games 2 through 5 with a hamstring injury.

However, with Curry sidelined, an unexpected Warriors player became the star of the show. Not Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, but Jonathan Kuminga. In Games 2 through 5 with Curry sidelined, Kuminga averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point line.

However, even though Kuminga shined in the postseason, his future with the Warriors has been in doubt. Kuminga is entering restricted free agency, and after logging multiple DNP-Coach's Decisions in the final stretch of the season, many are expecting him to find a new home with an expanded role.

The Warriors are also expected to explore sign-and-trade options to help find Kuminga a new team, but there has also been chatter about him coming back to Golden State entirely. Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard recently spoke with Warriors owner Joe Lacob about Kuminga's free agency decision and future with the team.

“Look, it’s difficult,” Lacob said. “You get close to all your players. … So yeah, it probably would be difficult to lose someone that’s been here four years; he is part of our organization, and a great guy.

“But this is a business. And we have to do the best thing to build a team. And he is a free agent. He gets to choose. He’s restricted. So we have that on our side. But it’s business and we just have to see how it goes. Let’s see what happens.”

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00)
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“I would take a lot for me not to match, for us not to match,” Lacob continued. “But again, we have to look at what makes our team best and that’s really up to Mike (Dunleavy) to make those decisions and to recommend to ownership what to do. It’s going to play out pretty soon; you won’t have to wait too much longer.”

Kuminga has been a very polarizing player since the Warriors drafted him seventh overall in 2021, but the 22-year-old continues to grow his game and get better. While it would be great for Kuminga to grow in Golden State, he will most likely find a new home this offseason where he can get more opportunities.

Related Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News