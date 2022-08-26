Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are now for sale, with the team's owner Arte Moreno recently announcing that he would explore selling the franchise. The move is longe overdue, with the 2002 World Series Champions consistently failing to make the postseason, despite boasting superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

When asked about the possibility of purchasing the Angels, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob said, "Can't answer this question that fast. We look at good opportunities." Lacob's answer was reported in a recent article from Bill Shaikin of the LA Times.

Lacob has helped the Warriors sustain their dominance in recent years, funding one of the most expensive rosters in NBA history. With the potential ability to purchase a team like the Angels, the possibility is not one Lacob shut down, but he was far from committal. Baseball is something he has expressed interest in for years, and the fit makes sense with with his ties to California and the Angels.

With LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reportedly uninterested, there is one less billionaire bidder in the hunt for the Angels. If Lacob decides to pursue a purchase, there is a possibility that he could pull it off. Whether or not he decides to enter the bidding is to be determined, but Golden State's owner has yet to rule it out.

