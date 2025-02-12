Warriors Owner's Statement on Major Jonathan Kuminga Decision
The Golden State Warriors made a huge move at the trade deadline which brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area in return for multiple players, including Andrew Wiggins.
One thing that fans have started to question about this trade is the significant difference in the contracts of Butler and Wiggins who have both had solid seasons. Wiggins is set to make $28.2M, while the Butler will make $54.1M next season following a two-year extension before he debuted with the Warriors.
This deal complicates the future for players including Jonathan Kuminga who will enter free agency unrestricted after this season.
The Athletic recently conducted an interview with the Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob to talk about how this deal could change the outcome of Kuminga’s future with the Warriors.
“Why,” Lacob asked. The reporter replied stating the contact differential. “Yeah, so,” the owner of the Warriors said.
Lacob made it clear that he loves Kuminga and is committed to keeping him with the Warriors following this season. “Absolutely, one hindered percent. I love that guy. We love him,” Lacob said.
Kuminga has been involved in trade talks in the past. Lacob commented on the trade process and how things work in the Warriors' front office.
“Anybody can be traded,” Lacob said. “Anybody. Well, almost anybody. But we would never do that unless it was something incredibly significant. I think players understand that.”
Kuminga is having a great season with Golden State so far as he is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 46/35/64 from the field. The only thing that has held Kuminga back is a bad ankle sprain injury that he suffered early in the month of January.
He hasn’t played since the January 4th game against the Grizzlies and isn’t expected to return to team practice until after the all-star break. This would likely keep him sidelined for only a few games after the break before he makes his complete return.
If Kuminga continues at the pace he left off with, teams will likely be very interested in the young forward.
