Warriors Player Gets Honest on Playing Time After Signing New Contract
This week, Moses Moody signed a lucrative 3-year, $39 million contract with the Golden State Warriors after what looked to be an uncertain offseason. Even after signing a new contract with the Warriors, Moody's role with the team is still relatively unknown, but that isn't discouraging him.
During a press conference with the media, Moody was asked about how having his new contract gives an extra layer of security to his lack of consistent minutes. The contract has given Moody the ability to separate the two.
"It's good in the sense, separating the two," Moody said. "Being able to go through an NBA season, the highs and lows of it. Having some security, having that feeling more than anything is definitely a good feeling to have, a good security to have. This season will go how it does."
When it comes to the inconsistency in playing time, Moody actually uses his age as a way to keep himself level-headed. At only 22 years old, Moody knows the problems he's facing with consistent playing time is a problem that many other 22-year-olds face.
"I'm 22, I feel like everybody kind of in this phase of this life goes through different troubles and different things and how hard life can be at this stage," Moody said. "Realizing that I'm not the only one going through the highs and lows and inconsistencies, it's that time of life for me and everybody. That helps me stay level-headed with it."
Steve Kerr may not be certain how many minutes Moses Moody will be getting every game, but offering him a three-year contract is a great way to keep the problem at bay. Regardless, Moody still remains a player worthy of a solid rotation spot.
