Warriors Player Reveals Message From Owner Amid Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors kept Brandin Podziemski off limits in Paul George and Lauri Markkanen trade discussions

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) after losing his shoe during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Based upon several reports, one of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors were unsuccessful in their trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen was their unwillingness to deal Brandin Podziemski.

While it is unclear if the inclusion of Podziemski would have landed either of those players, it is reasonable to assume the young guard being left off limits ended any possibility of a deal getting done.

Despite seeing his name in these rumors, Podziemski was not worried, as both the Warriors front office and ownership let him know he was not going anywhere. During a recent interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Podziemski revealed his conversation with Joe Lacob amid these trade rumors.

“He told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here,'” Podziemski said. “I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them.

Podziemski added, “They could keep me in the dark until a trade is done. But Mike and Joe were transparent from the draft to the Paul George situation to the Markkanen situation.”

The Warriors have high expectations for Podziemski which is why they were comfortable leaving him off limits even in deals that would land them an established star-level player.

