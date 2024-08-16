Inside The Warriors

Warriors Player Reveals Steph Curry's Message Before Heroic Olympics Performance

Golden State Warriors star Brandin Podziemski revealed a message from Steph Curry before his heroic Team USA performance

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry started the 2024 Paris Olymics in a five for 20 shooting slump from beyond the arc. The NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers, Curry could not find his shot to begin the summer.

This changed in Team USA's semifinals game against Serbia when Curry went for 36 points to earn a spot in the gold medal game. Continuing his hot shooting in the gold medal game against France, Curry finished with a team-high 24 points.

This heroic performance from Curry earned him his first Olympic gold medal, which was one of the few basketball accomplishments he did not yet have.

According to Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, who was in Paris prior to the semifinals, Curry predicted he would go off in the final two games.

"It was at the time when Steph was struggling and not making as much, so we were just kind of talking about it and what his thoughts were," Podziemski said on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show. "He told me and my friends actually, crazy, that he's going to go off in the next two games. And that was against Serbia and France. He told us and he did it."

Revealing his conversation with Curry, Podziemski said the four-time NBA champion predicted he was going to go off the final two games, which is exactly what happened.

