Warriors Predicted to Sign Four of NBA's Top Free Agents Available
It's been a slow offseason in Golden State, to say the least. After taking down the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round, the Warriors' season was derailed after Steph Curry went down with an injury in the second round against the Houston Rockets, leading to their five-game series defeat.
During that series against the Timberwolves, the Warriors were able to see what they had in Jonathan Kuminga, a promising sign after it appeared the forward was all but gone this offseason. However, as the month of September begins, Kuminga has yet to agree to a deal with Golden State, and training camp inches closer.
Even though Kuminga has restricted Golden State from making free agency deals with other players, that doesn't mean moves aren't to come after Kuminga and Golden State find a resolution. Recently, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted where the Top 10 remaining free agents will end up, penciling in predictions for four players to go to Golden State.
Golden State's Predicted Free Agents
The first name mentioned by Pincus was ex-Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, who began last season on the team before being traded for Dennis Schroder. Melton suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the year, making him expendable in a trade for Golden State. Given he's coming off a major injury, a veteran's minimum deal should be the expectation.
Another Warriors guard was mentioned next, with Gary Payton II also expected to return. Payton was not traded last season, as he actually posted one of his most impressive offensive stretches of his career last season after the All-Star break. An elite defender, it seems as though staying in Golden State makes the most sense for him.
The most talked about name for Golden State this offseason, in terms of outside free agency signings, has been Boston Celtics center Al Horford. Despite being 39 years old, Horford can still bring value as a high-IQ defender and stretch big for Golden State. Quinten Post did wonders for the team last year as a stretch big, and Horford should do the same, assuming he signs.
As for the last prediction, Pincus mentioned he also expects Kuminga to return to Golden State. His options are limited, as a sign-and-trade would be the only way he'd start the season on another team. However, Pincus believes that Kuminga will settle with accepting the two-year, $45 million offer from the team in the end.
