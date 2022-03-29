Warriors React to Andre Iguodala's Return

For the first time in 20 games, the Golden State Warriors had an NBA Finals MVP back on the floor.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 7, Warriors’ forward Andre Iguodala suited up for Golden State, playing 16 minutes, scoring 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. While the Warriors were handed an ugly, 123-95 loss in Memphis, they were delighted to have the 18-year veteran back in action.

“It was a tough night but I had some fun and saw some good things,” Iguodala said after the game. “I’m 38 and not too many people at 38 play in the NBA. Very fortunate to be able to get out there and help the guys.”

Iguodala, who spent six seasons with the Warriors prior to 2019, returned to Golden State after a two-season stint with the Miami Heat. But while his return to the Bay Area was highly anticipated, it’s been marred by injury.

This year, the former Denver Nugget missed 49 of Golden State’s 76 games — including 29 of the last 30 before Monday night with a lingering back injury.

For a Warriors team very much struggling without their star point guard Stephen Curry (foot), having Iguodala back at any capacity was a welcomed sight.

In fact, Iguodala was one of only two Warriors players with a positive plus-minus stat for the night as a plus-2 in the game.

“Andre was really good,” Warriors assistant Mike Brown said. “He hadn’t played in I don’t know how long but I thought he was really good tonight not only with his basketball but with his leadership, too.”

Iguodala’s presence also had an impact on Golden State’s young players, who saw an abundance of minutes against the Grizzlies as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. sat for rest.

“I think Andre looked good, he moved well, knocked down some shots,” Warriors rookie Moses Moody said. “He was that leader. He had that presence that he carries with his wisdom. The things that he’s saying out there are affecting the game in many different ways. It’s good to have him back.”