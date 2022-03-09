Warriors React to Jackie Moon's Appearance at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors needed a bit of light-hearted fun Tuesday night. Lucky for them, Jackie Moon was there to save the day.

WIll Ferrell, who iconically played Moon in the 2008 comedy “Semi-Pro,” made an appearance Tuesday night in full character, participating in warmups with the Warriors and even attempting to defend players in shoot-around.

“He actually emailed me a while back,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s a huge Klay Thompson fan and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon… It felt like the right time to do it to make everyone laugh.”

The character of Jackie Moon is a favorite of Klay Thompson in particular. Thompson has gone so far as to warm up in a Moon Flint Tropics jersey, paying homage to the under-hand free throw shooting star.

Thompson also requested a new washing machine ahead of the NBA trade deadline — a reference to Moon trading a washing machine to acquire a player in the movie.

According to Thompson, he watched “Semi-Pro” often during his rehab to keep his spirits high amidst the most trying days. Clearly seeing his silver-screen hero helped Tuesday night as well as Thompson dropped 20 points on the way to snapping Golden State’s five-game losing streak.

“We’ve been in a tough spot with all of these L’s we’ve been stacking up,” Warriors star Klay Thompson said. “I was happy to see Jackie [Moon]... I appreciate him coming out.”

According to Kerr, when Ferrell had emailed him earlier in the season, he didn’t believe it was actually him. How did he confirm the actor’s identity, you ask?

“I asked him a series of questions only he would know,” Kerr said. “ He insisted it was him.”