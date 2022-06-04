Warriors Release NBA Finals Game 2 Injury Report

While the NBA Finals have just begun, all signs point towards the Golden State Warriors approaching Game 2 as if it were an elimination game. After squandering an opportunity to grab a 1-0 series lead at home, the team is adamant to ensure this series heads to Boston tied.

"If you’re not down about it, if you’re not in your feelings, that’s a problem because then it doesn’t matter," Steph Curry said on Saturday afternoon after admitting he lost some sleep following that Game 1 collapse. This level of adamance, combined with an understanding that they've been here before, is the general mood surrounding the Warriors going into Game 2.

In terms of strategic adjustments, it seems increasingly likely that Gary Payton II may see time in this crucial second game. The versatile guard did not play in the series opener, despite being available, which is something both he and his father would like to see change.

"I’m available. Ready to go. Just waiting on the call,” Payton said on Saturday. “I try to tell [Steve Kerr] I’m ready every day." GP2's remarks reflected what his father said on Friday, urging Steve Kerr to play his son if he is indeed available.

The Warriors are currently listing Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. as questionable for Game 2, just like they did for Game 1; however, it seems as if all three players will indeed be available to play once again.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

Gary Payton Sr. Talks Son's Career, Steph Curry, NBA Finals, and More

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take