Warriors Release Preseason Schedule

It was only a few months ago that the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts back in June.

It’ll only be another month-and-a-half until they’re back in the hardwood.

Wednesday morning, the Golden State Warriors announced their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season. Amongst the five-game slate, the Warriors will see the Denver Nuggets and the rival Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the regular season. They’ll also take a trip to Japan to take on the Washington Wizards.

Up first for the Warriors will be a trip to Asia as they’re primed to take on Washington twice in Japan. Golden State has been partnered with Rakuten, a Japanese tech company, since 2017 as the Warriors jersey branding sponsor. This will be the first time Japan has hosted an NBA game since 2019 and will facilitate a 30-year relationship between the league and country.

Heading back to the states, the Warriors will host the Lakers on Oct. 9 in their first of 3 home preseason games. In the 2021-22 regular season, the Warriors boasted a 3-1 record over Los Angeles, which failed to make the playoffs last season.

After taking on the Portland Trailblazers on Oct. 11, the Warriors will wrap up the regular season against Denver. The Warriors last saw the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, winning the series in five games on their way to an NBA title.

The regular season schedule has not yet been released but is expected to be unveiled soon.