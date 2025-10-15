Warriors Rookie Reacts to Being Unsung Hero in Surprise Start vs Trail Blazers
As the NBA preseason continues, the Golden State Warriors are beginning to ramp up minutes for their key rotation players with opening night just a week away. The team also wanted to see how certain players performed in a larger-minute role, so they gave rookie Will Richard a chance against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Warriors were without veterans Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, which opened up two spots and more minutes to go around.
Before the game, it was revealed that Will Richard would be in the opening lineup alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Al Horford.
While all eyes may have been on Steph Curry, who put up 28 points, Richard's performance as a starter was crucial for the Warriors' win.
Richard's Comments on Being a Starter
As it turns out, Richard was unaware that he was even going to be a starter until the morning of the game, which he revealed after defeating the Trail Blazers.
"I got word in shootaround today," Richard confirmed. Definitely, excited."
As for specifically playing with the starters like Curry -- who he hadn't played with before at all, he noted, "At the end of the day, it’s just basketball. But it’s definitely a little different going out there and playing with Steph and those guys because they know how to play. They've played the game for a long time and it's just a lot more simple when you're out there with them."
How the Rookie Performed Against the Trail Blazers
In his start, Richard scored 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals, had six rebounds and two assists while being a plus 10 during his time on the floor in 29 minutes.
As surprising as it was for the Warriors to start Richard, it was even more satisfying to see the gamble on the 22-year-old pay off. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr immediately noted that after the game.
"Will really knows how to play, he's in the right spots all the time. He's active defensively, he sees the game well," Kerr said. "We're really excited about him, he's a really good player."
He was then asked about a potential pathway for the rookie to receive playing time, presumably during the regular season, and Kerr didn't hesitate. "Yeah, I mean if you are on the roster, there's always going to be a path (to get playing time)."
It's clear the Warriors liked what they saw from Richard, especially considering Kerr even stated that he wouldn't hesitate to put Richard on the floor during the regular season.
While it's only been one game that Richard had a high usage rate, the gamble the Warriors made paid off. He fit well with Stephen Curry, which is essentially rule number one for being successful in the Warriors' system. Hopefully, Richard will get the opportunity moving forward in the regular season.