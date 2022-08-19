Warriors Slated to have Most Nationally Televised Games in NBA

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors are a top draw in the NBA.

After winning yet another NBA title over the Boston Celtics in June, the Warriors are living up to that hype as the league’s best team in addition to being one of the most popular.

That’s why in the 2022-23 regular season, Golden State will be feature on national TV more than any other team. In fact, 42 or their 82 games this upcoming season will be on the national stage.

During the 2021-22 season, Golden State was at the top of the NBA with 41 of their 82 games on ESPN, ABC or TNT. And that didn’t even include the 22 games they played in the postseason that was also on national TV.

Amongst some of the highlight games will be opening night when the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ll also have a pregame ring and banner-raising ceremony to recognize their latest title.

Another must-watch affair will be Christmas Day when Golden State hosts Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. After a chippy second round playoff matchup last season in addition to Twitter trash talk between Draymond Green and Morant, expect sparks to fly.

They’ll also take on Memphis in January as part of a newly created rivalry week in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets will also be on the docket for the Warriors during rivalry week.

The Warriors will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them as they look to defend another title but at least they’ll be at center stage as the NBA’s darlings.