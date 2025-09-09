Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes Personal Announcement on Tuesday
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has racked up a ton of achievements on the basketball court during his 16-year NBA career, winning four championships and two MVPs while appearing in 11 All-Star games.
Curry's stature on the court has also enabled him to accumulate numerous important accolades off the court, including the founding of his own sneaker brand through his Under Armour endorsement deal and the creation of a golf-themed game show on ABC called Holey Moley.
The NBA legend added to that list of accomplishments with the release of his latest book, titled "Shot Ready". Curry previously authored a series of children's books, but "Shot Ready" marks the first time Curry has delved deeply into his basketball process and career in a long-form print project.
Curry announced the book's release with a heartfelt post on X, accompanied by a special video trailer.
"SHOT READY, my new book, is officially out now," Curry wrote. "More than a story about basketball, it’s a story about belief, resilience, and doing the work when no one’s watching. For every young dreamer who’s ever been underestimated: this one’s for you."
Inside The Cover
Curry does offer some rare basketball insights in the book, while also delving into his life as a parent to his kids and a husband to his wife, as well as the many other roles he fills. In a snippet of the book posted by Men's Health magazine, Curry explains one of the key traits that make him the greatest shooter to ever play the game of basketball.
"From a technical standpoint, the greatest shooters all rely on one thing: consistency in their release point," Curry wrote. "The release point is the exact height and position of your shooting hand as the ball leaves it. The best players develop the ability to repeat the same release every single time.
"If you looked at photos of all the thousands of shots I took this season, the top quadrant of every photo would look exactly the same. Doesn’t matter if I’m shooting two feet from the rim or from the logo, releasing a pull-up jumper in transition with seconds left on the clock or getting shots up in my backyard court with my dogs in the middle of the night. It’s the same shot, every time."
Curry's book is available for purchase on his own website, stephencurrybooks.com, as well as at literature retailers throughout the country.
