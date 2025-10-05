Warriors’ Strained Relationship With Jonathan Kuminga Could Lead To Early Exit
The Golden State Warriors had a long offseason, and that had to do with their long-running negotiations with forward Jonathan Kuminga. Entering the season without an extension, Kuminga looked well on his way to earning a multi-year deal, before he missed 31 straight games and was seemingly replaced by Jimmy Butler via a midseason trade.
After several months, Golden State was able to find a resolution with a two-year, $48.5 million deal with a team option on the second year. Avoiding the qualifying offer was major for Golden State, as it seemed like a real possibility. However, it seems as though the two-year contract isn't an indication of the relationship between the two sides.
Golden State Now Has A 'Strained' Relationship With Kuminga
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the relationship between Kuminga and Golden State is now 'strained' due to their contract negotiations.
“The mounting expectation, as a result, is that the Warriors will make Kuminga available in the trade market once he becomes eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15 to see what sort of return is out there for the 22-year-old before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. I'm told that the relationship across this bargaining table, after such long-running talks, is certainly strained," Fischer shared.
It's not a surprise that Golden State's relationship with Kuminga is worse now, especially after the reports that Warriors personnel were upset with how his agent, Aaron Turner, handled his media tour prior to agreeing to an extension.
Where Could Jonathan Kuminga End Up?
In terms of teams that could express interest once Kuminga's recently signed restriction lifts in January, the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns have to be top of mind, given they were all rumored as potential sign-and-trade destinations.
However, the framework for a Kuminga trade would look much different than the offers that were possible for a sign-and-trade, since the base year compensation rule doesn't apply now in a Kuminga deal. Therefore, that means players like DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks could be included in potential deals to Golden State.
Obviously, Kuminga's play on the court could lead to the Warriors changing their minds, but that depends on whether he even gets the chance. He'll more than likely come off the bench for Golden State, given his spacing next to Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would be less than ideal.
Fans will get their first glimpse at him on Sunday evening, with the Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for their first preseason game at 8:30 p.m. EST.