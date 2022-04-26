Warriors to Lift Minutes Restriction on Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have been easing Stephen Curry back to game speed after the star guard missed a month with a left foot sprain.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, however, the time to fully unleash Curry has come. Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry will no longer be held to a minutes restriction and may perhaps return to the team’s starting lineup.

After injuring the foot against the Boston Celtics in March, Curry was brought back into the rotation coming off the bench. In each of the Warriors’ four games against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Curry has not started.

Over the course of those games, the two-time league MVP has averaged 27.5 points and has scored over 30 in two of those contests. In addition, he’s recorded at least four assists in each game, including an eight-assist night in Game 4 Sunday afternoon.

Holding a 3-1 lead over Denver after narrowly dropping Game 4, which would have yielded a sweep for Golden State, the Warriors will head back to Chase Center Wednesday night in hopes of sealing their first playoff series win since 2019.

As for Curry’s status as a starter, Kerr chose not to reveal any information. It remains to be seen if the Warriors’ coaching staff will alter the starting lineup that’s won them three of their last four outings.

“I’m not answering that question,” Kerr said smiling at reporters after practice Tuesday. “We’ll figure it out.”