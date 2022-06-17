Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

One of the biggest storylines during the NBA Finals was the animosity and vitriol directed at Golden State's players from the Boston Celtics' fanbase. The majority of animosity was directed at Draymond Green, with "F*** you Draymond" chants raining in from the stands each home game in Boston. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors threw that chant right back in Boston's face during their locker room celebration.

Being able to win this series on Boston's home floor had to be an extra motivating factor for Draymond Green, who had by far his best game of the series in this closeout Game 6. Posting 12 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, Draymond did one of everything, which is what makes him so great. Combined with his elite defense, he answered some of his poor games earlier in the series with a dominant Game 6.

Draymond sarcastically thanked the Celtics crowd for their energy all series long, and he was able to do it from the championship stage, boasting his fourth NBA championship. While he struggled early in the series, Draymond stepped up when it mattered most, and helped Golden State reach the top once again.

Every championship feels good, but everyone on the Warriors seems to indicate that this one means more. With everything they experienced the last two years, reaching this peak once again is truly remarkable.

