WATCH: Jordan Poole's Hilarious Reaction After Career Night vs. Toronto Raptors

Without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole stepped up against the Toronto Raptors with a career night. The young guard exploded for a career-high 43 points, and was able to lead a shorthanded Warriors team to a road win vs. the Raptors.

Golden State needed Poole to step up, because in addition to Curry and Wiggins both being out, the team was not getting much from other players outside of Draymond Green. Klay Thompson struggled early in this game, and finished just 6/14 from the field, and 3/9 from deep. It wasn't the worst game from Thompson, who finished with 17 points, but without Curry and Wiggins, the Warriors will need him to be more efficient from the floor.

After the game, Poole was asked about a dance his did during his career night, and joked about Golden State's success out of the country, saying, "I'm glad you asked. Shoutout to the 414, shoutout to the certified trapper. Shoutout to everybody. I'm supposed to mention this, we 2-0 in Japan and 1-0 in Canada, so whatever foreign action we got going on is working."

The Warriors have not been good on the road this year, but they have been good out of the country, dating back to the pre-season. If the team can bottle this game up, it will be a great development for their ability to sustain success without Steph Curry.

