Who Had The Best Reaction to Steph Curry's Historic Performance?

LeBron James and many others shared their reactions to Steph's incredible Game 4

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was absolutely sensational in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Going for 43 points and 10 rebounds on 54% from the field and 50% from deep, Steph would not let the Warriors go down 3-1. His greatness continued to ascend throughout the game, with his two clutch buckets, including a contested three in the final minutes of the 4th quarter, provoking league-wide reactions.

From stars like LeBron James and Joel Embiid to retired legends like Dwayne Wade and Magic Johnson, everyone had something to say about Steph's historic night. A graphic from the NBA France Twitter page captured several of these, and displayed them over a celebratory Steph Curry:

Everyone from opponents to former teammates shared their live reactions to Steph's big game, with each containing some level of admiration for what they were witnessing. NBA legend Dwayne Wade had a bold message that didn't make the above graphic, urging people to stop spending their energy seeking out Steph's insufficiencies:

Wade went as far to say that the NBA's "Mount Rushmore" needs to be expanded in order to include Steph Curry. Should he continue this level of play, and complete the series victory over a dominant Boston Celtics team, there will be little room to refute Wade's claim.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of Friday night's social media reaction to Steph's performance, was the admiration of those who have been on the other side of it. LeBron James, who has faced Steph on this stage four different times, was one of the first to share his admiration. CJ McCollum, who recently made waves with some of his analysis regarding Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, made sure to share his appreciation for Steph's game as well. It didn't matter who they were or what their history with Steph Curry was, nobody could do anything but appreciate greatness on Friday night.

