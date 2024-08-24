WNBA and NBA Fans React to Unbelievable Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Comparison
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has in many ways exceeded even the loftiest expectations she had entering her WNBA career. The first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark entered the league with unprecedented hype.
Making the WNBA All-Star team, Clark is not only the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, but is a strong All-WNBA candidate as well.
Known for her deep three-point shooting ability, Clark enters Saturday's game against Minnesota Lynx fifth in the WNBA in three-pointers made. While this is an impressive aspect of her game, Clark's greatest ability is her playmaking, as she leads the WNBA in assists.
Clark's playmaking has been historic this season, but so has her shooting range. Converting on just 32.8 percent of her three-point attempts, Clark has not shot the three at a high clip, but has taken (and made) a lot of difficult shots.
A recent statistic revealed just how impressive Clark's shooting range has been this season, with the Fever star averaging 28 feet, 1.1 inches per three-point make:
While this is impressive enough without any additional context, StatMamba on X revealed that this average distance is further than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's highest NBA season in this category.
Both WNBA and NBA fans have been reacting to this unbelievable statistic.
"This is nuts, but I also think she can improve in terms of shot selection," one fan wrote. "Presumably her team improving will help with this too. Skill-wise, she's incomparable at this stage."
"That’s the only reason why her 3 point shooting % has dipped… she is taking off dribble contested 3’s that are deeper than Curry or Trae," another fan argued. "She would lead the W in 3 point % if she could take normal 23 foot 3’s which aren’t really being contested all that hard."
"She's taking the WNBA to the next level," a fan added. "Her records and achievements are from out of this world. She's on her way to become a legend."
There are many comments like these across several viral posts sharing this statistic.
