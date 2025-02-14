Warriors GM Gets Honest on Miami Heat Trade
After witnessing the Los Angeles Lakers make a blockbuster trade for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, it put pressure on the Golden State Warriors and general manager Mike Dunleavy to strike a deal and bring a star in to pair alongside Steph Curry.
As a result, with the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Warriors made a move to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Since arriving to Golden State, Butler has averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game for the Warriors in the three games he's played entering Thursday. Just like the Doncic trade, Dunleavy revealed that the way the Butler trade went down was shockingly similar.
"It's mostly me and Pat [Riley]," Dunleavy shared in regards to the trade. "Those high-level things, you can't get too many people involved. I'm obviously keeping Joe & Kirk in the loop, but those types of deals are pretty small..."
While Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was criticized for making such a big decision without consulting others, it was a tactic that actually worked in favor for Dunleavy in this instance.
"Like the Luka deal with Dallas, you saw what that was," Dunleavy added. "Only a few people know and that's generally how these things go when you get talking about high-end players and big moves."
The sample size is small, but with Jimmy Butler locked up through the 2026-27 season, the Warriors will look to capitalize on everything they can get in the stars' twilight of his career. He's set to make his fourth appearance with the team Thursday night in their contest against the Houston Rockets.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns