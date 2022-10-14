A Sneaky Free Agent the Wizards should look into

The Washington Wizards have acquired G Monte Morris this past summer during the offseason. Monte Morris is used to being the guy. He became a full time starter last year in Denver. He has shown and proven his worth as a starter as he was quite productive averaging 13PPG along with 4 APG.





Not only was he productive, he was also efficient as well. Morris shot 40% on 3’s, nearly 50% from the field, and nearly 90% from the free throw line. Those are Kevin Durant and Larry Bird like numbers. Being in the 50-40-90 conversation is something to be proud about, especially in today’s analytic league.

There’s no doubt Monte Morris should be the starter. But there is always room for depth, especially if it improves the team. After being traded to the Detroit Pistons, PG Kemba Walker is expected to be bought out of his contract and hit the open market. There was already a report that came out the other day about Heat Guard Victor Oladipo being promised a starting role if he would have signed with the Wizards. With Oladipo deciding to stay in Miami, the Wizards can look to add Kemba Walker now as he would be a great addition to the team.

Kemba has battled some injuries over the years throughout his career. However, last season, he simply fell out of the rotation. He is only 32 years old, and has a good amount left in the tank to help any team compete in the NBA. Kemba has averaged for his career 20 PPG. Not only is he a scorer, but he’s also a floor general who can get others involved. Kemba can lead the second unit and the offense wouldn’t miss a beat. Hopefully, there’s mutual interest as this makes too much sense for both sides.