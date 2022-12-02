Two Stars Shined Sitting Court Side This Week At Wizards Games

Star Tracker: A Super Bowl Champion And A World Renowned Billionaire In Attendance At The Wizards Game. Can you guess who?

Despite the Wizards recent game losses in Miami and Brooklyn, there’s been a couple of familiar faces out about catching their away games.

NFL Super Bowl Champion and current Free Agent Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr was spotted catching the Wizards vs Miami Heat game last Wednesday just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s been reported this is the second time OBJ has attended a Heat game this season. He also attended the team’s training camp. Too bad the Wizards couldn’t make it interesting and pull of the win in front of the Miami Heat’s home crowd. Miami is a city that attracts many from the sports and entertainment industries so it was no surprise that there was some star power present for the game. Especially before a holiday.

Then this week, the Wizards traveled to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to take on the Nets. Another familiar face was out on a Wednesday to check out a Wizards game.

Sean Carter. Jay-Z. HOV himself was sitting courtside to check out the game.

Jay Z, who was once a part owner in the Nets, has frequented NBA games over the years. There’s no surprise here either that he was spotted at the Barclays this week. The Wizards didn’t get the dub in front of the illustrious rapper and businessman but All Star Bradley Beal did get a photo op.

With all of the reports swirling about Jay Z becoming a potential buyer of the Washington Commanders, perhaps the Wizards will see more of him in the Nation’s Capital.